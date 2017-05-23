Five Alarm Funk Announce U.S. Summer Tour

The tour will be kicking off with an appearance at the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga on June 9th and will be wrapping up on July 7th in Lombard, IL at the Brauer House.

The trek will also include performances at the Enchanted Forest Gathering in Laytonville, CA which will be running from June 9th through 11th and the group will follow the tour with an appearance at the Oregon Eclipse festival in August.

Five Alarm Funk U.S. Tour Dates

6/9 Chattanooga, TN Riverbend Festival

6/9-11 Laytonville, CA Enchanted Forest Gathering

6/15 San Francisco, CA Boom Boom Room

6/16 Chico, CA Lost On Main

6/17 Boise, ID Reef

6/29 Seattle, WA Tractor Tavern

6/30 Spokane, WA Red Room Lounge

7/2 Whitefish, MT Casey's

7/5 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

7/6 Rochester, NY Three Heads Brewing

7/10 Lombard, IL Brauer House

8/17-23 Ochoco National Forest, OR Oregon Eclipse