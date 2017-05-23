|
Former Scarletta Star Benji Harris Announce Solo Debut Album
.
Benji Harris, who made a name for himself with his former country/rock trio Scarletta, has announced that he will be releasing his debut album next month. The self-titled album is scheduled to hit digital music stores on June 30th and features the lead single "That's How You Get The Girl", which also offered as one of two instant downloads for fans that preorder the album. Benji Harris had this to say, "I feel like this record is a whole new chapter for me. After so many years of touring with other great artists, I've gained invaluable experience watching the masters at work. I knew I had the goods to make a great record, and I've learned what goes into putting on an amazing live show. I'm so excited the time has finally come for me to step out to center stage." Benji announced the release during an appearance on Cumulus' NASH FM morning show Ty, Kelly and Chuck. You can view the segment here.
