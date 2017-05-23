Frightened Rabbit and Broken Social Scene Announce Fall Tour

The trek is scheduled to kick off on September 22nd in Atlanta at the Tabernacle and will be running until October 6th where it will wrap up in New Haven, CT at College Street.

Frightened Rabbit are currently on their North American spring tour which at the famed Greek Theatre in Los Angeles with Band of Horses this Thursday (May 25th).

Frightened Rabbit's Current North American Tour Dates:

05/25 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

05/26 Napa, CA BottleRock Napa Valley

05/28 Boston, MA Boston Calling

05/29 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

05/30 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

05/31 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

06/01 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

06/03 Houston, TX Free Press Summer Festival

Frightened Rabbit and Broken Social Scene Dates:

09/22 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

09/24 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

09/26 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman

09/27 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

09/28 St. Paul, MN The Palace

09/29 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

09/30 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

10/01 Pittsburgh, PA Byham Theater

10/05 Portland, ME State Theatre

10/06 New Haven, CT College Street