Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut
05-23-2017
.
Harry Styles

Former One Direction star Harry Styles not only debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart with his self-titled solo debut effort, he also made chart history.

The album sold 193,000 copies during its first week in stores and enjoyed a total of 230,000 in "equivalent sales" when factoring in streaming, which also gave him the biggest first week sales for a debut full length release for a UK male artist since start of the SoundScan era that began in 1991.

Styles enjoyed massive success in first week sales aboard as well. The album topped the charts in his native UK, Canada, Australia, Belgium, across South East Asia, for a total of over 20 countries where it entered the charts at No. 1.

advertisement

Harry Styles Music, DVDs, Books and more

Harry Styles T-shirts and Posters

More Harry Styles News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut

Harry Styles Concludes Late Night Run With Carpool Karaoke

Harry Styles Ambiguous About His Sexual Orientation

Harry Styles Unplugs For 'The Late Late Show' Residency

Harry Styles Does Surprise 'Late Late Show' Monologue

Harry Styles Kicks Off 'Late Late Show' Residency With Sketch

Harry Styles Reveals Inspirations For 'Sign Of The Times'

Harry Styles Shows Kindness To Dedicated Fans

Harry Styles Talks Self-Titled Debut Album

Harry Styles 'Behind the Album' Documentary Coming


More Stories for Harry Styles

Harry Styles Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reveal Teaser Videos For Big Announcement- Early Van Halen Manager Releasing Tells All Book- Linkin Park Singer Wants To Punch Fans That Call Them Sell Outs- more

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Releasing Brand New Song- Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Continue Supergroup- Beatles White Album To Get Deluxe Anniversary Reissue- more

Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell's Death Ruled A Suicide- Sammy Hagar Reaffirms His Van Halen Reunion Pitch- David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page- more

Page Too:
19 Killed In Terrorist Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert- Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut- T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape- more

Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' May Be Taylor Swift Diss Track- Harry Styles Concludes Late Night Run With Carpool Karaoke- Lorde Reveals 'Melodrama' Album Song Details- more

Liam Payne Streams New Song 'Strip That Down- 'Video From Chris Cornell's Final Concert Goes Online- Carrie Underwood And American Idol's Paula Abdul Reunited- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reveal Teaser Videos For Big Announcement

Early Van Halen Manager Releasing Tells All Book

Linkin Park Singer Wants To Punch Fans That Call Them Sell Outs

Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

Thin Lizzy Frontman Phil Lynott Biopic In The Works

Arch Enemy Announce New Album 'Will To Power'

Queen's Freddie Mercury Lost Most of Foot In AIDS Battle

Jonny Lang Announces First New Album In Four Years

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Stream New Song and Announce Album

Franz Ferdinand Launch Tour With New Lineup

Metallica Win Top Rock Album Honor At Billboard Awards

Papa Roach Rock With High School Marching Band At Festival

Singled Out: Inglorious' Black Magic

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Releasing Brand New Song

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Continue Supergroup

Beatles White Album To Get Deluxe Anniversary Reissue

• more

Page Too News Stories
19 Killed In Terrorist Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert

Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut

T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape

Katy Perry To Get Massive Payday For American Idol Reboot Deal

Jason Aldean Releases 'They Don't Know' Music Video

Meek Mill Streaming New Track 'Glow Up'

Lana Del Rey Releases Video For 'Lust for Life' Feat The Weeknd

Rascal Flatts Announce A Night To Shine Residency

Frightened Rabbit and Broken Social Scene Announce Fall Tour

Luke Combs Storms To No. 1 With 'Hurricane'

Amber Arcades Streams New Collaboration With Bill Ryder-Jones

Former Scarletta Star Benji Harris Announce Solo Debut Album

Five Alarm Funk Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' May Be Taylor Swift Diss Track

Harry Styles Concludes Late Night Run With Carpool Karaoke

Lorde Reveals 'Melodrama' Album Song Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.