Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut

The album sold 193,000 copies during its first week in stores and enjoyed a total of 230,000 in "equivalent sales" when factoring in streaming, which also gave him the biggest first week sales for a debut full length release for a UK male artist since start of the SoundScan era that began in 1991.

Styles enjoyed massive success in first week sales aboard as well. The album topped the charts in his native UK, Canada, Australia, Belgium, across South East Asia, for a total of over 20 countries where it entered the charts at No. 1.