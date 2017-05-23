Katy Perry To Get Massive Payday For American Idol Reboot Deal

Sources familiar with the negotiation reportedly revealed to the celebrity gossip website that the "Swish Swish" singer will earn $25 million for her role on the reality singing show.

"Katy had all the leverage. If ABC ended up announcing the show without a judge, they'd be screwed," one source explained. ABC was needing to sign a big name before the Upfronts launched last week, which explains the staggering payout. Read more here.