Meek Mill Streaming New Track 'Glow Up'

The Philly rapper released his second studio album, Dreams Worth More Than Money, in 2015 and has yet to announce a release date for his third record.

Meek had previously promised to release a new project, DC4.5, which would be a follow-up to his October mixtape DC4. The rapper will co-headline a summer tour with Yo Getti, which begins July 5 in Cleveland, Ohio. Steam the new track here.