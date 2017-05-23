Rascal Flatts Announce A Night To Shine Residency

The special run of shows at the intimate 1,800 seat venue will be kicking off on October 6th and will include additional nights on the 7th, 11th, 13th, 14th, 18th and 20th before concluding on the 21st.

Gary LeVox shared his excitement about returning to Sin City, "Vegas just keeps pulling us back in. Our previous two residencies were such an amazing experience and opportunity to connect with our fans on a more intimate level. I think moving over to The Venetian will provide a totally different setting and fan experience that we're really excited about!"