T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape

The tracks were recorded during sessions in the mid to late 2000s for a proposed supergroup project called T-Wayne that never went beyond the initial recording stage before being shelved.

However, T-Pain recently unearthed the tracks after discovering them on a hard drive and has decided that they deserve red to see the light of day, so is giving them away. Fans can stream the tracks here or download them (in exchange for signing up for T-Pain's mailing list) here.