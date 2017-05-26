Trey Songz Television Special Airs Tonight

The TV special will feature an intimate interview conducted by Ted Stryker and a full concert performance that will include tracks from Songz's latest album "TremaineThe Album".



"Very few people are doing real R&B these days," says Trey. "I never left. I always felt like it was a cornerstone. You're not just touching somebody's ears but their hearts and making moments in songs people live their lives to."

The AUDIENCE Network is available via DIRECTV on Ch 239, AT&T U-verse Ch 1114 and DIRECTV NOW. Fans can get a taste of what is to come via the preview clip of Trey's performance of "Nobody Else But You" here.