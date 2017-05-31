Ufomammut Release 'Warsheep' Music Video

The band had the following to say about the new clip, "It is inspired by the lyrics of the song which in itself is a play on the word 'worship.' The protagonist takes a symbolic journey from the natural human condition to the trappings of the dogmas of society, religion etc.

"The principle idea being that thought is blind and is caged into the illusion of being free." Adding to the video's eerie atmosphere, the setting is in an abandoned villa in Italy, and the surrounding woodland. Watch the video here.