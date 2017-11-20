|
AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64
.
(hennemusic) AC/DC cofounder Malcolm Young has died at the age of 64 following a long battle with dementia. The guitarist retired from the band in 2014 before entering a full-time health care facility in Sydney, Australia that specialized in patients with dementia. "Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young," said the band in a statement "Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed." "As his brother," adds Angus, "it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done." "It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother," said the Young family in a statement. "Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside." "Renowned for his musical prowess, Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many. From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans. "Malcolm is survived by his loving wife O'Linda, children Cara and Ross, son-in-law Josh, three grandchildren, sister and brother." "While thanking all for their overwhelming support and heartfelt condolences, the family ask that you respect their privacy during this time of heartbreak and grief," they add. "For those wishing to send messages to the family please visit the Sydney Morning Herald Malcolm Young Memorial website which will be available next week. The family have asked instead of flowers to send donations to The Salvation Army." Malcolm Young was born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1953, as one in a family of eight children. Most of Young clan emigrated to Australia in 1963, with older brother George forming The Easybeats in Sydney a year later and going on to score a 1966 No. 1 hit in the members' adopted homeland with "Friday On My Mind." George Young passed away on October 22 at the age of 70. here.
"Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young," said the band in a statement "Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."
"As his brother," adds Angus, "it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done."
"It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother," said the Young family in a statement. "Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside."
"Renowned for his musical prowess, Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many. From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans.
"Malcolm is survived by his loving wife O'Linda, children Cara and Ross, son-in-law Josh, three grandchildren, sister and brother."
"While thanking all for their overwhelming support and heartfelt condolences, the family ask that you respect their privacy during this time of heartbreak and grief," they add. "For those wishing to send messages to the family please visit the Sydney Morning Herald Malcolm Young Memorial website which will be available next week. The family have asked instead of flowers to send donations to The Salvation Army."
Malcolm Young was born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1953, as one in a family of eight children. Most of Young clan emigrated to Australia in 1963, with older brother George forming The Easybeats in Sydney a year later and going on to score a 1966 No. 1 hit in the members' adopted homeland with "Friday On My Mind."
George Young passed away on October 22 at the age of 70. here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Linkin Park Preview Upcoming 'One More Light Live' Release
• Evanescence's Amy Lee Wins Best Song Award For 'Speak To Me'
• The Eagles Release 'Hotel California' Anniversary Reissue Promo Video
• KISS' Gene Simmons Takes On Heckler At Solo Show
• Aerosmith's Joe Perry Reveals Special Guests For New Solo Album
• Scorpions Release 'Follow Your Heart Lyric Video
• Toto Including Unreleased and New Tracks On Upcoming Collection
• Green Day Release 'Born In The USA' Video
• Chris Cornell's 'The Promise' Video Gets Theatrical Makeover
• Dead And Company Perform 'Jack Straw' on Stephen Colbert
• AC/DC Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64
• Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters
• The Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year
• A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video
• Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence
• Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year
• Mariah Carey Goes Christmas Again With 'The Star' Video
• Keith Urban Loves All-Female Cover Of 'Female'
• Country Stars Celebrate Military Service at Stars and Strings Concert
• Taylor Swift Shops for Her Own Album, Surprises Fans
• John Legend and Carrie Underwood Hosting GRAMMY Special
• Tame Impala Stream New Music With 'Currents B-Sides & Remixes' EP
• Macklemore Brings Out Special Guest On The Tonight Show
• Pink's 'What About Us' Gets Kids Makeover for World Children's Day
• Lady Antebellum Appreciate The Sacrifice Of Military Service
• Melissa Etheridge Arrested For Possession Of Marijuana
• Brad Paisley Reveals Why He Honors Military Each Night On Tour
• Sam Smith Reveals George Michael And Rihanna's Influence
• Logic On Impact Of The 'Most Important Song (He) Ever Wrote'
• Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas
• Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.