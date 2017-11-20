Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Evanescence's Amy Lee Wins Best Song Award For 'Speak To Me'
11-20-2017
.
Amy Lee

(MSO) Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee was the recipient of the Hollywood Music And Media Award for "Best Original Song-Independent Film" for the track "Speak To Me" from the film Voice From the Stone (starring Emilia Clarke). We were sent the following details:

The song was written by Lee and Michael Wandmacher. The Hollywood Music And Media Awards (HMMA) ceremony-which took place last night, Thursday, Nov. 16 at The Avalon Hollywood-honors music in all visual media (film, TV, videogames, commercials and trailers). HMMA awards are selected by an advisory board and which includes journalists, music executives, music-media industry professionals comprised of the Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL), the Television Academy, the AMPAS Music Branch, NARAS and performing rights organizations. Theawards are historically representative of the music nominees in key awards shows that occur months later.

"I'm so honored and so proud!" says Amy Lee. "The experience of making this song was so special; it was surreal being let into the creative process of a film I loved so much."

"As an artist, I look for opportunities that are musically challenging and push creative boundaries in pursuit of something wonderful," adds co-writer Michael Wandmacher. "'Speak To Me'" is the result of such an experience. Working with Amy on this song was a privilege and career highlight. I'm thrilled that people are enjoying it."

See Amy Lee perform the award-winning song "Speak To Me" live with a 28-piece orchestra on the sold out EVANESCENCE 'Synthesis Live' tour. See the dates here.

MSO submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Amy Lee Music, DVDs, Books and more

Amy Lee T-shirts and Posters

More Amy Lee News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Evanescence's Amy Lee Wins Best Song Award For 'Speak To Me'

Evanescence's Amy Lee Explains The 'Synthesis' Project

Evanescence's Amy Lee Streams New Song 'Speak To Me'

Evanescence's Amy Lee Goes Hello Kitty For Cover Song

Amy Lee Hints At Evanescence's Future

Evanescence Announce Fall Tour

Evanescence's Amy Lee Releases Cover Of Led Zeppelin Classic

Evanescence's Amy Lee Releases Cover Of U2 Classic

Evanescence Confirm Comeback Appearance


More Stories for Amy Lee

Amy Lee Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64- Linkin Park Preview Upcoming 'One More Light Live' Release- Evanescence's Amy Lee Wins Best Song Award- more

Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters- Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year- A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video- more

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song- Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl- Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'- more

Page Too:
Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21- Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence- Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year- more

Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21- Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence- Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year- more

Drake Confronts Fan He Sees Groping Woman At Concert- Nicki Minaj Attempts to 'Break the Internet' With Explicit Magazine Cover- Blake Shelton Declared 'Sexiest Man Alive'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64

Linkin Park Preview Upcoming 'One More Light Live' Release

Evanescence's Amy Lee Wins Best Song Award For 'Speak To Me'

The Eagles Release 'Hotel California' Anniversary Reissue Promo Video

KISS' Gene Simmons Takes On Heckler At Solo Show

Singled Out: The Tomicks

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Reveals Special Guests For New Solo Album

Scorpions Release 'Follow Your Heart Lyric Video

Toto Including Unreleased and New Tracks On Upcoming Collection

Green Day Release 'Born In The USA' Video

Chris Cornell's 'The Promise' Video Gets Theatrical Makeover

Dead And Company Perform 'Jack Straw' on Stephen Colbert

AC/DC Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64

Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters

The Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year

A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21

Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence

Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year

Mariah Carey Goes Christmas Again With 'The Star' Video

Keith Urban Loves All-Female Cover Of 'Female'

Country Stars Celebrate Military Service at Stars and Strings Concert

Taylor Swift Shops for Her Own Album, Surprises Fans

John Legend and Carrie Underwood Hosting GRAMMY Special

Tame Impala Stream New Music With 'Currents B-Sides & Remixes' EP

Macklemore Brings Out Special Guest On The Tonight Show

Pink's 'What About Us' Gets Kids Makeover for World Children's Day

Lady Antebellum Appreciate The Sacrifice Of Military Service

Melissa Etheridge Arrested For Possession Of Marijuana

Brad Paisley Reveals Why He Honors Military Each Night On Tour

Sam Smith Reveals George Michael And Rihanna's Influence

Logic On Impact Of The 'Most Important Song (He) Ever Wrote'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.