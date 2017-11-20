|
Evanescence's Amy Lee Wins Best Song Award For 'Speak To Me'
.
(MSO) Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee was the recipient of the Hollywood Music And Media Award for "Best Original Song-Independent Film" for the track "Speak To Me" from the film Voice From the Stone (starring Emilia Clarke). We were sent the following details: The song was written by Lee and Michael Wandmacher. The Hollywood Music And Media Awards (HMMA) ceremony-which took place last night, Thursday, Nov. 16 at The Avalon Hollywood-honors music in all visual media (film, TV, videogames, commercials and trailers). HMMA awards are selected by an advisory board and which includes journalists, music executives, music-media industry professionals comprised of the Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL), the Television Academy, the AMPAS Music Branch, NARAS and performing rights organizations. Theawards are historically representative of the music nominees in key awards shows that occur months later. See Amy Lee perform the award-winning song "Speak To Me" live with a 28-piece orchestra on the sold out EVANESCENCE 'Synthesis Live' tour. See the dates here.
MSO submitted this story.
