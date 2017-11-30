Radiohead Planning To Follow Axl Rose's Example

Axl Rose famously refused to attend Guns N' Roses induction into the controversial institution back in 2012 and issued a lengthy message to fans explaining his decision to not attend (read it here)

Radiohead are also planning to skip the event, according to Radio.com. They report, at this point, the band is only nominated. But should they be inducted they would not be available for the April 14 ceremony, the group's recently revealed South American tour dates have them in Buenos Aires, Argentina on that date.

A spokesperson for the band made the point even clearer, confirming to Consequence of Sound that "they're not attending." "It's in our DNA to be a little ambivalent with award ceremonies," Radiohead's Ed O'Brien told Esquire earlier this month. "We haven't had great experiences. I would never want to disrespect anything because obviously some amazing artists have been nominated. But if I'm honest I don't understand it. It's just kind of a British person going, 'Okay, thanks, what does this mean?'" Read more here.