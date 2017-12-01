Radiohead Address Inquest Into Drum Tech's Death

In the time since the incident, there has been no resolution regarding what caused the stage collapse, and who or what was responsible for the tragedy. "Five years on from the Downsview Park Stage Collapse, we have learned that an inquest into Scott Johnson's death will be formally announced later today," Radiohead shared on Twitter. "While this is welcomed, it does not bring those responsible for Scott's death to account, and it provides no justice for Scott and his family. We urge the Canadian authorities to look more closely into their treatment of the Downsview Park Stage Collapse and indeed all workplace deaths to ensure that accidents such as this can be prevented in the future."

Earlier this year, a judge decided to stay the pending charges because bringing the parties--Live Nation, scaffolding company Optex Staging and Services and engineer Domenic Cugliari--to trial had taken too long, violating defendants' rights to a speedy trial.

"When the collapse happened, it happened at four in the afternoon," recalled Radiohead drummer, Phil Selway to the CBC. "Our soundcheck was due to start at four and I actually should have been where Scott was. That is an incredible weight, and personally I can't let this lie. I want to see a proper conclusion, something that is respectful to Scott." See the full message here.