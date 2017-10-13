|
Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots
.
(Webster) Gene Watson continues to stay true to his traditional country style with the release of his new record My Gospel Roots, available December 8. At the recent R.O.P.E. Awards, Watson celebrated his win for the 2017 Entertainer of the Year, an honor he shared with one of his best friends in the music business, Jeannie Seely. "New Day Christian has a storied legacy of distributing quality Christian products," said Dottie Leonard Miller, President New Day Christian. "We're excited to add Gene Watson to that list. Gene's voice is synonymous with Country music, and we couldn't be more thrilled to partner with him as he returns to his 'roots.'" Over the years, Watson has proved that he is one of the great traditional country artists of his generation, and is defiantly proud to release a Gospel album that stands out in the wave of today's popular music. He is even prouder to dedicate his new album to his parents, Ted and Thelma Watson, who he credits for raising him in the church and sharing their love for Gospel music. The 13-track record brings the pure, organic country sound that Watson is famous for to gospel songs that he grew up with. "This record really goes back to my roots of being in that little church and singin' hymns. We had nothing but love, family and prayer back then, so I wanted to honor those traditions with this album," Watson said. Fans got a taste of what to expect from Watson's new record with the release of his "Help Me" rendition on his 2016 album, Real.Country.Music. Originally penned by Larry Gatlin and recorded by Elvis Presley, "Help Me," captivated audiences and rose to No. 1 in Christian Servant Magazine, Christian Voice Magazine and on Cashbox. My Gospel Roots includes "Help Me," but also features Watson's own renditions of many other classic Christian songs. Watson includes songs from all different generations on his new record, and proves that he hasn't lost a note in his incredible multi-octave range. One particular stand-out is "Old Roman Soldier, the first single releasing to Christian radio stations. "I'd never heard a Gospel song written from the point of view of the Roman soldier who placed Jesus on the cross," said Watson. "This song is true Country Gospel in the way it delivers a strong Christian message with such a visual story type setting." Despite a busy few months in the studio, Watson, who is often known as "The Singer's Singer," shows no sign of slowing down his touring schedule. Fans can expect to hear his powerhouse vocals on classics like "Love in the Hot Afternoon," "Farewell Party"and "Fourteen Carat Mind," alongside Watson's gospel renditions.
Webster submitted this story.
