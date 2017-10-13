JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts

This Saturday (Oct. 14) in Miami, Marc Anthony's "We Are One Voice SOMOS Live!" will feature DJ Khaled, Daddy Yankee, Alejandro Sanz and others. In addition to Puerto Rico relief, the event will support Mexico City earthquake recovery efforts and other hurricane-impacted areas in south Florida and the Caribbean. Meanwhile, Major Lazer has recruited Tory Lanez, Machel Montano and Bad Bunny for "Relief is the Mission," scheduled for Monday, October 16. All proceeds support hurricane relief.

This Sunday (Oct 15) in Los Angeles, "Voices for Puerto Rico LA" at the Conga Room will include appearances by Aloe Blacc, Wayne Brady, Adrienne Baillon and "surprise guests." The family-friendly evening will admit kids 10 and younger free of charge. Read more about Jay-Z's plans here.