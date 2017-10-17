Courtney Love Warned About Harvey Weinstein Back In 2005

The Hole frontwoman--who's enjoyed a successful, intermittent acting career--was asked what advice she'd give young women starting out in entertainment. "I'll get libeled if I say it," she said. "If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don't go."

On Saturday (Oct 14), Love Tweeted about the recently rediscovered video interview. "Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by [talent agency] CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein," she wrote.

Love made the initial comment on the red carpet of Comedy Central's Roast of Pamela Anderson, in which Love was one of the roasters. As high-profile accusers like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie came forward, the video gained traction on social media. Watch the clip here.