|
Courtney Love Warned About Harvey Weinstein Back In 2005
.
(Radio.com) As a deluge of sexual assault and harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein come to light, footage has surfaced of Courtney Love sounding the alarm way back in 2005. The Hole frontwoman--who's enjoyed a successful, intermittent acting career--was asked what advice she'd give young women starting out in entertainment. "I'll get libeled if I say it," she said. "If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don't go." On Saturday (Oct 14), Love Tweeted about the recently rediscovered video interview. "Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by [talent agency] CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein," she wrote. Love made the initial comment on the red carpet of Comedy Central's Roast of Pamela Anderson, in which Love was one of the roasters. As high-profile accusers like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie came forward, the video gained traction on social media. Watch the clip here.
The Hole frontwoman--who's enjoyed a successful, intermittent acting career--was asked what advice she'd give young women starting out in entertainment. "I'll get libeled if I say it," she said. "If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don't go."
On Saturday (Oct 14), Love Tweeted about the recently rediscovered video interview. "Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by [talent agency] CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein," she wrote.
Love made the initial comment on the red carpet of Comedy Central's Roast of Pamela Anderson, in which Love was one of the roasters. As high-profile accusers like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie came forward, the video gained traction on social media. Watch the clip here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea
• Metallica Call On Fans To Help With Upcoming Releases
• Collective Soul Shine Once Again Live
• Bob Seger Dedicating New Album To Glenn Frey
• Johnny Cash Bike Trail Christened In Folsom
• Hollywood Undead Release 'We Own The Night' Video
• Powerman 5000 Release 'Cult Leader' Video
• Jeff Lynne's ELO Release Live 'Turn To Stone' Video
• Small Town Titans Release Me, Myself and Monster' Video
• Courtney Love Warned About Harvey Weinstein Back In 2005
• Radiohead Rock Hall Chances Get Roasted On Greg Gutfeld Show
• Cinderella's Tom Keifer Hospitalized Following Collapse
• Guns N' Roses Star Suffering From Potentially Fatal Heart Condition
• Black Sabbath Reveal Details For The End Concert Film
• Aaron Carter Has Returned To Rehab
• Joe Jonas Engaged To 'Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner
• Taylor Swift Seen Filming New Video in London
• Brantley Gilbert Announces 'The Ones That Like Me Tour'
• Chris Young Reveals Losing Sleep Tour Dates
• Brett Eldredge Releases Romantic 'The Long Way' Video
• Wiz Khalifa Announces New Mixtape 'Laugh Now, Fly Later'
• Montgomery Gentry Releases 'Better Me' Lyric Video
• Thomas Rhett's Family Hit The Halloween Pumpkin Patch
• Bruno Mars Perform 'Just the Way You Are' in Spanish
• Kacey Musgraves And Ruston Kelly Her Married
• Kelly Clarkson Addresses Body Image With 'Whole Lotta Woman'
• Pink Calls Out Girl-On-Girl Violence Of Pop Beefs
• Lee Brice Reveals Details For New Self-Titled Album
• James Corden Attempts To Claim Usher's 'Sexiest Male Vocalist' Crown
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.