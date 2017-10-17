|
Singled Out: Wyves
.
Unapologetic rock & rollers Wyves just released their new single "Bitch Has Got Problems" and to celebrate we asked vocalist and guitarist Corey Gloden to tell us about the track. Here is the story: "Bitch Has Got Problems" is Wyves's ode to madness and the human void. Our 2 chord ballad with a smile and a hand grenade. I began writing "Bitch" in the summer of 2007. I was visiting my family in my hometown of Mason, MI. This trip was in the middle of a period where I was going through a series of tumultuous relationships, bandmates leaving, close family and friends passing, and I was pathetically desperate for an escape and release. One night after an all nighter and walking through the woods for hours with my guitar, I just kept strumming E major to C# minor. When the sun started to rise, I looked up into it and started screaming whatever was on the top of my head at the time. I went inside, fell asleep. When I was hanging with my family later, my Dad said to me, "I heard you singing in the back yard this morning. Something about the bitch having problems. Are you okay?" I started playing it out before it was written. At house parties, open mics, random shows, to strangers in different cities and scenes, anywhere. I would make up lyrics on the spot everytime. It acted more as an imaginary friend and a roaddog, rather than just a poem with a set structure. By doing this I learned what works, and the song began to get a life of it's own within multiple crowds. Over time, I added slight references to music from my childhood like the opening guitar lick which is a nod to the Golden Girls theme song. The rhythm and changing vocal melodies are a nod to my cassette recordings I made of old Wolf Man Jack radio segments and all the killer music from his show that would re-air on Fridays. When I got with Wyves, I still had not recorded it. We made a decision to hold on releasing it right away, and Evan Knisely, Brenden McBride, Nick Sterling, and I worked on creating a structure and feel that captures the live performances with the help of Bob Hoag at Flying Blanket Studios, with Cassidy Hilgers on backing vocals and Kyle Scarbourough on Sax. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the band right here!
"Bitch Has Got Problems" is Wyves's ode to madness and the human void. Our 2 chord ballad with a smile and a hand grenade. I began writing "Bitch" in the summer of 2007. I was visiting my family in my hometown of Mason, MI. This trip was in the middle of a period where I was going through a series of tumultuous relationships, bandmates leaving, close family and friends passing, and I was pathetically desperate for an escape and release. One night after an all nighter and walking through the woods for hours with my guitar, I just kept strumming E major to C# minor. When the sun started to rise, I looked up into it and started screaming whatever was on the top of my head at the time. I went inside, fell asleep. When I was hanging with my family later, my Dad said to me, "I heard you singing in the back yard this morning. Something about the bitch having problems. Are you okay?"
I started playing it out before it was written. At house parties, open mics, random shows, to strangers in different cities and scenes, anywhere. I would make up lyrics on the spot everytime. It acted more as an imaginary friend and a roaddog, rather than just a poem with a set structure. By doing this I learned what works, and the song began to get a life of it's own within multiple crowds. Over time, I added slight references to music from my childhood like the opening guitar lick which is a nod to the Golden Girls theme song. The rhythm and changing vocal melodies are a nod to my cassette recordings I made of old Wolf Man Jack radio segments and all the killer music from his show that would re-air on Fridays.
When I got with Wyves, I still had not recorded it. We made a decision to hold on releasing it right away, and Evan Knisely, Brenden McBride, Nick Sterling, and I worked on creating a structure and feel that captures the live performances with the help of Bob Hoag at Flying Blanket Studios, with Cassidy Hilgers on backing vocals and Kyle Scarbourough on Sax.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the band right here!
• Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea
• Metallica Call On Fans To Help With Upcoming Releases
• Collective Soul Shine Once Again Live
• Bob Seger Dedicating New Album To Glenn Frey
• Johnny Cash Bike Trail Christened In Folsom
• Hollywood Undead Release 'We Own The Night' Video
• Powerman 5000 Release 'Cult Leader' Video
• Jeff Lynne's ELO Release Live 'Turn To Stone' Video
• Small Town Titans Release Me, Myself and Monster' Video
• Courtney Love Warned About Harvey Weinstein Back In 2005
• Radiohead Rock Hall Chances Get Roasted On Greg Gutfeld Show
• Cinderella's Tom Keifer Hospitalized Following Collapse
• Guns N' Roses Star Suffering From Potentially Fatal Heart Condition
• Black Sabbath Reveal Details For The End Concert Film
• Aaron Carter Has Returned To Rehab
• Joe Jonas Engaged To 'Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner
• Taylor Swift Seen Filming New Video in London
• Brantley Gilbert Announces 'The Ones That Like Me Tour'
• Chris Young Reveals Losing Sleep Tour Dates
• Brett Eldredge Releases Romantic 'The Long Way' Video
• Wiz Khalifa Announces New Mixtape 'Laugh Now, Fly Later'
• Montgomery Gentry Releases 'Better Me' Lyric Video
• Thomas Rhett's Family Hit The Halloween Pumpkin Patch
• Bruno Mars Perform 'Just the Way You Are' in Spanish
• Kacey Musgraves And Ruston Kelly Her Married
• Kelly Clarkson Addresses Body Image With 'Whole Lotta Woman'
• Pink Calls Out Girl-On-Girl Violence Of Pop Beefs
• Lee Brice Reveals Details For New Self-Titled Album
• James Corden Attempts To Claim Usher's 'Sexiest Male Vocalist' Crown
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.