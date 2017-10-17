Wiz Khalifa Announces New Mixtape 'Laugh Now, Fly Later'

On Sunday (Oct. 15), Khalifa posted on Twitter that the mixtape will be called Laugh Now, Fly Later and it is scheduled to come out on November 10th.

Khalifa tweeted the news in response to questions from two fans about the status of his new music, and after he previewed snippets of some upcoming tracks. The mixtape will be released ahead of his Rolling Papers 2 album, due to drop in the coming months. See the tweets here.