One Direction Fan's Screaming Resulted In Collapsed Lung

An injury of this sort is usually caused by an event such as an asthma attack, weightlifting stress, or deep water diving due to the sudden changes in air pressure -- but has been seen before in an Opera singer and military drill instructor, according to the Journal of Emergency Medicine.

Dr. Jack Slaughter, who treated the sixteen-year-old patient three years ago said "I never saw her again. I told her she'd be famous and get to go on the Jimmy Fallon show and meet One Direction but she was too embarrassed." Read more here.