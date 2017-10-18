Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Legend's Frostbite
10-18-2017
.
Legend

Legend just released their brand new album "Midnight Champion" and to celebrate we asked Krummi to tell us about a song from the effort and he selected the track "Frostbite". Here is the story:

Frostbite is the power ballad of the album and was written on guitar. I was playing around with the guitar in a open D tuning and using a Big Muff fuzz pedal. We felt we had something there that we could work with so we added some drums and a moog synth. Sounded amazing together with the guitar.

The vocal melody came fairly quickly. We needed a powerful chorus so we worked on that for a whole day. There's a pre chorus and then the main chorus and then a middle eight part. Has the structure and arrangement of an 80's pop song.

The lyrics are about depression and how you want to feel like careless and happy like when you were a kid. It's a very serious subject matter which is very personal. If you let the depression take over it will be like frostbite. It will freeze your will to live.

Like frostbite depression needs medical attention and not to be treated as a taboo. We need to break down the stigma of depression. Open up and talk about these things. Makes things worse to bottle up these emotions. Depression can be misunderstood as a feeling and not a legitimate illness. Self acceptance and acceptance of others will help. I hope this song will help spread the awareness.

I've lost many friends to suicide. It's very common in Iceland and it shouldn't be. This should not be normal by any means.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

More Legend News

