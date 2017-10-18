Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Ramones Expand 'Rocket To Russia' For 40th Anniversary
10-18-2017
(hennemusic) The Ramones will release an expanded 40th anniversary reissue of their 1977 album, "Rocket To Russia", on November 24. The New York band's third album - and last to feature their original lineup - included classic singles like "Sheena Is A Punk Rocker" and "Rockaway Beach" while peaking at No. 49 on the US Billboard 200.

The 2017 "Rocket To Russia" 3CD Deluxe Edition reissue presents the record's original mix alongside a new 40th anniversary one by the album's original engineer/mixer Ed Stasium.

A second disc provides two dozen rare and unreleased recordings, including rough mixes from sessions at Mediasound and The Power Station, while a third disc is the complete unreleased concert recording of the band's December 19, 1977 show at the Apollo Centre in Glasgow, Scotland - just a few days before the group recorded the classic live album, "It's Alive", in London, UK.

The Deluxe Edition will be produced in a limited and numbered edition and comes packaged in a 12 x 12 hardcover book. Along with the music, the set also features stories about the band by Sire Records founder Seymour Stein, details about making the album by Stasium, and extensive liner notes by renowned music writer and co-founder of Creem Magazine, Jaan Uhelszki. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

