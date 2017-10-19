At The Drive In Announce Special Record Store Day EP Release

The group will be releasing a brand new EP exclusively for the special event that celebrated independent record stores. The 3 track 'Diamante' EP will be sold on 10-inch vinyl.

The EP was produced by Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and mixed by Johann Scheerer. They recorded the effort at Clouds Hill Studio in Hamburg, Germany in the summer of 2017.

The group had this to say about the EP, “How do you weaponize the insatiable thirst for life among vultures? How do you deprogram the coroner dissecting hiatus ? What light beckons you from the sewers of suggestion? Is your instinct extinct ? Or does it hide in the flash burn of counterfeit automatons? 5 boys with guilty slingshots swaying to the Midwitch Sound. Blinded by the DIAMANTÉ.”





Tracklist:



SIDE A

Amid Ethics

Despondent at High Noon



SIDE B

Point of Demarkation