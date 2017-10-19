|
Deuce Announces 'Invincible 'Album and Release New Video
.
(TAG) Portland based and Los Angeles bred rapper, producer and singer Deuce has announced that his latest album, Invincible, will be released via Better Noise Records on December 1st and he has released a music video for the lead single. Recorded in both Los Angeles and Portland, the recording process brought out polarizing emotions. "The material we did in L.A. was a little angrier," Deuce explains, "In Portland, it got more mellow and hip-hop. I think you can hear the difference." Invincible includes "World On Fire", "Bitch This Is It", and the lead single "Here I Come" (out now on Better Noise Records) – which features eerie keys, chugging guitar, and an unshakable hook, "Until I die, I'm never fucking done." Watch the video for "Here I Come" here.
TAG submitted this story.
