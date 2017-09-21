Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour
09-21-2017
Phil Rudd

(hennemusic) Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has announced that he has cancelled his fall solo tour of Europe. The tour was to be in support of Rudd's 2014 solo album debut, "Head Job."

"As you will know we had to very reluctantly cancel and/or postpone the Phil Rudd Band shows scheduled in the UK between 14th and 21st September 2017," announced Rudd on his social media sites. "It is now with deep regret the we are forced to cancel and/or postpone the remaining shows booked in from 22nd September and 6th November 2017.

"Unforeseen last-minute circumstances and key logistical and technical issues have resulted in having to take this much regrettable action that no one could foresee or want.

"Phil remains in good health and circumstances beyond his control have taken place for which we duly apologise for any & all inconvenience caused to promoters, agent and most of all the fans."

Rudd and his band are hoping to reschedule the fall dates in the spring of 2018, if possible.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

