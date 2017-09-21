Bob Dylan Announces 'Gospel Years' Bootleg Box Set

The set, Trouble No More – The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981, will be the latest in Dylan's ongoing bootleg series. It will be available as a two-CD or four-LP set, as well as a deluxe box version, featuring eight CDs and one DVD.

The deluxe edition will feature 100 previously unreleased live and studio recordings, including 14 songs never before included on an official Dylan release. Read more here.