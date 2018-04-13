News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Peter Gabriel, King Crimson Supergroup The Security Project Announce Dates
04-13-2018
.
Security Project

(Glass Onyon) The Security Project has once again reinvented itself, this time with vocalist Happy Rhodes. The Security Project will be on tour in the North East USA and Canada with dates in May and June.

Rhodes, together with Jerry Marotta (drummer from Peter Gabriel's first five records, Trey Gunn (King Crimson), Michael Cozzi(Shriekback) and NY keyboardist David Jameson, the group continues reimagining the early work of Peter Gabriel (and also on this disc - Kate Bush), but with Happy's impressive four-octave vocals adding an entirely new dimension.

The band's latest digital release of the classic Peter Gabriel song "Here Comes The Flood" is now available. This follows on the heels their last live album CONTACT released in November - material culled from their US and Japanese tours.

"The Security Project live is a beautifully reverential and creative reinterpretation of these Peter Gabriel classics!" - Kevin Killen, engineer of Gabriel's "So" record

May 24, 2018 Bearsville Theater - Woodstock, NY
May 25, 2018 The Center for Arts in Natick (TCAN) - Natick, MA
May 26, 2018 Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA
May 27, 2018 The Heights at Brother Vic's - South Salem, NY
May 31, 2018 Lovin' Cup - Rochester, NY
June 1, 2018 The Garrison - Toronto, ON, Canada
June 3, 2018 Petit Campus - Montreal, QC, Canada

"Great to see some of the original members doing it the right way." - Steve Hackett

The Security Project:
Happy Rhodes - Lead Voice
Jerry Marotta - Drums, Vocals
Trey Gunn - Touch Guitar, Vocals
David Jameson - Keyboards, Eigenharp
Michael Cozzi - Guitar, Vocals

Glass Onyon submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

