Peter Gabriel, King Crimson Supergroup The Security Project Announce Dates
(Glass Onyon) The Security Project has once again reinvented itself, this time with vocalist Happy Rhodes. The Security Project will be on tour in the North East USA and Canada with dates in May and June. Rhodes, together with Jerry Marotta (drummer from Peter Gabriel's first five records, Trey Gunn (King Crimson), Michael Cozzi(Shriekback) and NY keyboardist David Jameson, the group continues reimagining the early work of Peter Gabriel (and also on this disc - Kate Bush), but with Happy's impressive four-octave vocals adding an entirely new dimension. The band's latest digital release of the classic Peter Gabriel song "Here Comes The Flood" is now available. This follows on the heels their last live album CONTACT released in November - material culled from their US and Japanese tours. "The Security Project live is a beautifully reverential and creative reinterpretation of these Peter Gabriel classics!" - Kevin Killen, engineer of Gabriel's "So" record May 24, 2018 Bearsville Theater - Woodstock, NY "Great to see some of the original members doing it the right way." - Steve Hackett The Security Project:
