Singled Out: Charlie Overbey's Slip Away 04-19-2018

Charlie Overbey will be releasing his new album "Broken Arrow" tomorrow, April 20th, to celebrate we asked him to tell us the story behind the single "Slip Away" which features Miranda Lee Richards. Here is the story: "Slip Away' was written directly following the loss of someone in my deep inner circle that was ruled to be an accident but to me seemed a suicide. I tend to like to leave things to the imagination and incorporate--especially in dark times--elements of hope. I did not feel the need to mention suicide--nobody needs to be thinking about or even reminded that this is an option. I do think that in times of despair, people tend to find warmth in darkness, which is a trick of the mind as referred to in my favorite line in the song: 'And then you gimme' that look / yeah you gimme that look, like you're never comin' back again / like you've crawled down into a deep dark hole / and it's warm like the house of a friend.' The mind is a strange place which can turn dark to darker or vice versa with ease. 'Slip Away' is definitely one of the deepest songs I've ever written and a personal favorite for that reason. It's a somber song about loss and was a very tough one to deliver while tracking the vocal. Miranda Lee Richards, who sang this duet with me, was amazing to work with on this track. She was perfect for it and I knew it before she ever sang a note." Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!



