From Ashes To New Launching Tour In Support Of The Future

The album was produced by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland (August Burns Red), Nick "Raz" Furlong and Colin Brittain (Papa Roach, Blink-182). mixed by Josh Wilbur (Korn, Lamb Of God) and features the single "Crazy".

The band will be launching dates in support of the effort with the What's In Your Head Tour in early April which will also feature Bad Wolves and special guest Diamante.

Prior to that trek, the group will also be taking part in the World's Loudest Month festival and select headline dates and shows with various artists like Shaman's Harvest, Otherwise and 10 Years next month.

From Ashes to New Spring Dates:

05/04 - Capones - Johnson City, TN w/ Shaman's Harvest

05/06 - Ricochet - Jackson, TN

05/08 - The Firmament - Greenville, SC

05/09 - The Warehouse - Clarksville, TN

05/15 - The Forge - Joliet, IL w/ 10 Years

05/18 - Mainstage - Morgantown, WV w/ Otherwise

05/20 - The Stage at Karma - Pittsburgh, PA

World's Loudest Month Festival Dates:

05/05 - Carolina Rebellion - Concord, NC

05/12 - Northern Invasion - Somerset, WI

05/19 - Rock on the Range - Columbus, OH

What's In Your Head Tour Dates:

06/06 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

06/07 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

06/08 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

06/09 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, IN

06/11 - June 11 - The Basement - Columbus, OH

06/12 - The Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY

06/13 - Aura - Portland, ME

06/18 - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA

06/19 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

06/21 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

06/22 - Norva - Norfolk, VA

06/23 - The Tarheel - Jacksonville, NC

06/24 - Capone's - Johnson City, TN

06/26 - Soul Kitchen - Mobile, AL

06/27 - Sidetracks Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

06/28 - The Metroplex - Little Rock, AR

06/29 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

07/01 - XR Club - Amarillo, TX

07/02 - Jake's Sports Cafe - Lubbock, TX

07/05 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

07/06 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO