From Ashes To New Launching Tour In Support Of The Future
04-20-2018
.
From Ashes to New

From Ashes to New are gearing up to hit the road early next month to promote their just release sophomore album "The Future" which hit stores today (April 20th).

The album was produced by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland (August Burns Red), Nick "Raz" Furlong and Colin Brittain (Papa Roach, Blink-182). mixed by Josh Wilbur (Korn, Lamb Of God) and features the single "Crazy".

The band will be launching dates in support of the effort with the What's In Your Head Tour in early April which will also feature Bad Wolves and special guest Diamante.

Prior to that trek, the group will also be taking part in the World's Loudest Month festival and select headline dates and shows with various artists like Shaman's Harvest, Otherwise and 10 Years next month.

From Ashes to New Spring Dates:
05/04 - Capones - Johnson City, TN w/ Shaman's Harvest
05/06 - Ricochet - Jackson, TN
05/08 - The Firmament - Greenville, SC
05/09 - The Warehouse - Clarksville, TN
05/15 - The Forge - Joliet, IL w/ 10 Years
05/18 - Mainstage - Morgantown, WV w/ Otherwise
05/20 - The Stage at Karma - Pittsburgh, PA

World's Loudest Month Festival Dates:
05/05 - Carolina Rebellion - Concord, NC
05/12 - Northern Invasion - Somerset, WI
05/19 - Rock on the Range - Columbus, OH

What's In Your Head Tour Dates:
06/06 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN
06/07 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL
06/08 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI
06/09 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, IN
06/11 - June 11 - The Basement - Columbus, OH
06/12 - The Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY
06/13 - Aura - Portland, ME
06/18 - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA
06/19 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY
06/21 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
06/22 - Norva - Norfolk, VA
06/23 - The Tarheel - Jacksonville, NC
06/24 - Capone's - Johnson City, TN
06/26 - Soul Kitchen - Mobile, AL
06/27 - Sidetracks Music Hall - Huntsville, AL
06/28 - The Metroplex - Little Rock, AR
06/29 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK
07/01 - XR Club - Amarillo, TX
07/02 - Jake's Sports Cafe - Lubbock, TX
07/05 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO
07/06 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO

More From Ashes to New News

