News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album 'Come Tomorrow'
04-26-2018
.
Dave Matthews Band

The Dave Matthews Band have announced that they will be releasing their new album, entitled "Come Tomorrow" on June 8th. It's the long awaited follow up to their 2012 chart topping effort "Away From the World".

The band recruited an assortment of producers to work on "Come Tomorrow" including John Alagia, Mark Batson, Rob Cavallo and Rob Evans and recorded the new album at studios in Seattle, Los Angeles and Charlottesville.

Prior to the album launch the group will be hitting the road for their previously announced North American tour which is set to kick off on May 18th in The Woodlands, TX.

According to the announcement, "Every online ticket order for the 2018 summer tour, purchased by May 17, 2018, will include a choice of CD or digital download of the new album when it is released."

Dave Matthews Band North American Tour Dates:
5/18 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
5/19 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion
5/22 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
5/26 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
5/27 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
5/29 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
5/30 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP - Arkansas Music Pavilion - SOLD OUT
6/1 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion
6/2 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
6/5 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater
6/6 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
6/7 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
6/9 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
6/12 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
6/13 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
6/15 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
6/16 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
6/22 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center - SOLD OUT
6/23 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre
6/27 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
6/29 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion
6/30 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion
7/1 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater
7/6 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
7/7 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
7/10 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
7/11 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest
7/13 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/14 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/17 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
7/18 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
7/20 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Park at Walnut Creek
7/21 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
7/24 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte
7/25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/27 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
7/28 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
8/24 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT
8/25 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT
8/28 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater - SOLD OUT
8/31 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre
9/1 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT
9/2 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre
9/7 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys - SOLD OUT
9/8 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View
9/10 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl - SOLD OUT

Dave Matthews Band MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Dave Matthews Band T-shirts and Posters

More Dave Matthews Band News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album 'Come Tomorrow'

Dave Matthews Talks New DMB Album

Dave Matthews Band Make Live Return With 'The Night Before'

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album And Summer Tour

Dave Matthews Band To Headline The Night Before Concert

Dave Matthews Band's Boyd Tinsley Reflects On Concert For Charlottesville

Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer- Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic- A Perfect Circle- more

Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam- Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour- Ozzy- more

Page Too:
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- more

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour

Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band

Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album 'Come Tomorrow'

Like Moths To Flames Release 'Empty The Same' Video

Michael Sweet Uncertain About Future Of Band With George Lynch

The Damned Announce Fall Tour In Support Of Hit New Album

Neil Young Announces His First Crazy Horse Shows In Four Years

Myles Kennedy Announce Summer Solo Tour

The Darkness Stream Tracks From Live At Hammersmith

- more

Page Too News Stories
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Sean Paul And Major Lazer Release 'Tip On It' Video

Singled Out: Jaclyn Kenyon's Daddy's Got A Shotgun

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.