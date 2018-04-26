Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album 'Come Tomorrow'

The band recruited an assortment of producers to work on "Come Tomorrow" including John Alagia, Mark Batson, Rob Cavallo and Rob Evans and recorded the new album at studios in Seattle, Los Angeles and Charlottesville.

Prior to the album launch the group will be hitting the road for their previously announced North American tour which is set to kick off on May 18th in The Woodlands, TX.

According to the announcement, "Every online ticket order for the 2018 summer tour, purchased by May 17, 2018, will include a choice of CD or digital download of the new album when it is released."

Dave Matthews Band North American Tour Dates:

5/18 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/19 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion

5/22 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

5/26 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

5/27 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

5/29 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

5/30 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP - Arkansas Music Pavilion - SOLD OUT

6/1 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

6/2 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

6/5 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater

6/6 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/7 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

6/9 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

6/12 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

6/13 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

6/15 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

6/16 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

6/22 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center - SOLD OUT

6/23 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

6/27 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/29 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion

6/30 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion

7/1 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7/6 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/7 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/10 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

7/11 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest

7/13 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/14 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/17 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/18 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/20 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Park at Walnut Creek

7/21 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/24 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte

7/25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/27 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

7/28 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

8/24 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

8/25 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

8/28 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater - SOLD OUT

8/31 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/1 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

9/2 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/7 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys - SOLD OUT

9/8 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View

9/10 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl - SOLD OUT