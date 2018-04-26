|
Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album 'Come Tomorrow'
The Dave Matthews Band have announced that they will be releasing their new album, entitled "Come Tomorrow" on June 8th. It's the long awaited follow up to their 2012 chart topping effort "Away From the World". The band recruited an assortment of producers to work on "Come Tomorrow" including John Alagia, Mark Batson, Rob Cavallo and Rob Evans and recorded the new album at studios in Seattle, Los Angeles and Charlottesville. Prior to the album launch the group will be hitting the road for their previously announced North American tour which is set to kick off on May 18th in The Woodlands, TX. According to the announcement, "Every online ticket order for the 2018 summer tour, purchased by May 17, 2018, will include a choice of CD or digital download of the new album when it is released." Dave Matthews Band North American Tour Dates:
Dave Matthews Band North American Tour Dates: