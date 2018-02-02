Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault

The confrontation turned violent, the jeweler alleges, when Quavo and an unidentified man assaulted him. The robbery allegation was added when the jeweler realized that the $30,000 chain he'd been wearing was gone.

"A complaint report for Robbery was filed for an incident that occurred on January 29, 2018 at approximately 0430 hours at [1Oak]," NYPD Detective Sophia T. Mason shared with Billboard. "The 25 year old male complainant reported he was assaulted by a member of a musical group (Quavious Marshall) and suffered a swollen right side." Read more here.