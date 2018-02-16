|
Singled Out: Small Town Titans' Dragonfly
.
Small Town Titans' Phil Freeman shares the deeply personal and moving story behind their latest single "Dragonfly", which was released last month. Here is the story: The story behind our latest single is a song that is incredibly personal for me. The name of the single is Dragonfly. It's in tribute to my mother Lauren Freeman who passed to the other side in February of 2017. We released the single on what would have been her 57th birthday. It was a song that I started writing a week before she passed because we knew that her time on Earth was coming to a close. I didn't really know what I was going to do with the song or whether I'd even release it when I started writing it. All that was going through my mind and heart at the time was a way to express the gratitude and love that I have for my best friend who I was watching slowly slip away. It was the same week I decided to go to my buddy Frank's tattoo shop and permanently pay tribute to my mother in the form of a dragonfly. She always loved dragonflies which have significant meaning in many cultures across the globe. It's a constant reminder of her presence and the love and guidance she bestowed and I feel continues to bestow upon me. I hope a spark of her spirit lives on in the ears of those who listen to the song. She was a very special human and a very special soul that I miss dearly and I'm so grateful for. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself as you watch the video right here!
