Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'
02-19-2018
Drake

(Radio.com) Drake gave away nearly $1 million in Miami, and it was all part of "God's Plan." The rapper recently made headlines by spreading money all over the southern Florida city, donating thousands of dollars at a time to high school school students, a grocery store full of shoppers, an aspiring college student and more.

Now, Drake has collected all of those moments for his new music video, "God's Plan." "The budget for this video was $996,631.90," reads the video opening. "We gave it all away. Don't tell the label…"

Fans get to see the rapper's philanthropic ways up close, including when he teamed up with star Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown to give a Haitian mother of five a day she'll never forget by way of a $10k shopping spree at a local shopping mall. Watch the "God's Plan" video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

