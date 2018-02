Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'

Now, Drake has collected all of those moments for his new music video, "God's Plan." "The budget for this video was $996,631.90," reads the video opening. "We gave it all away. Don't tell the label "

Fans get to see the rapper's philanthropic ways up close, including when he teamed up with star Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown to give a Haitian mother of five a day she'll never forget by way of a $10k shopping spree at a local shopping mall. Watch the "God's Plan" video here.