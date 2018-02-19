Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'

Now, Drake has collected all of those moments for his new music video, "God's Plan." "The budget for this video was $996,631.90," reads the video opening. "We gave it all away. Don't tell the label…"

Fans get to see the rapper's philanthropic ways up close, including when he teamed up with star Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown to give a Haitian mother of five a day she'll never forget by way of a $10k shopping spree at a local shopping mall. Watch the "God's Plan" video here.