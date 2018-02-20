News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

ellee ven Releases 'The L Word' Video
02-20-2018
.
ellee ven

(DDPR) ellee ven releases a new video for "The L Word", her recently-released single. "The L Word" video, filmed and directed by Noé Padilla, was filmed in New York City while ven was producing soon-to-be-released single, "180 Degrees," at Threshold Studios.

With a mission to remain consistently in creative pursuit, this video is the first of a series to be filmed while traveling with the band. The single "The L Word" was produced by and features L.A. rapper, Prodeje.

A solo member of South Central Cartel, and also part of a duo with fellow SCC rapper Havoc, Prodéje played an important role in the early- to late-'90s development of West Coast gangsta rap. In addition to rapping, Prodéje also handles a sizable amount of the production for his recording.

The founder of Indie Hot Sauce Records, ellee ven's upcoming releases are being produced by legendary Terry Santiel and mixed by Grammy-winning Reggie Dozier. These gents have mad experience. Their partial list of credits include Justin Timberlake, Michael Jackson, Outkast, Rose Royce, Joe Cocker, Marvin Gaye and Barry White.

Cyber songstress ellee ven is dedicated to producing worldwide, but is always most at home with her core trio - guitarist Antony Lee (Urban Dread), the aforementioned Prodéje (SCC), and drummer Jody Giachello (Haim, Chotto Ghetto). Santiel upped the superstar factor with the amazing Jeffrey Motley (Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill) on keys and Sam Sims (Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Jody Watley) on bass. Ven comments, "The next releases will sound very different than the last, but of course, its a progression. It's us. The more I create, the more I truly value the privilege that is to make music with these amazing talents." Watch the video here.

DDPR submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

ellee ven Music, DVDs, Books and more

ellee ven T-shirts and Posters

More ellee ven News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: ellee ven's The L Word


More Stories for ellee ven

ellee ven Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.