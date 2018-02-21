News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




My Bloody Valentine Surprise Fans With Special Release
02-21-2018
My Bloody Valentine

(Gibson) It's always special when your favorite band does something special for just a few of its most ardent fans. Shoegaze pioneers My Bloody Valentine did just that for fans and even made it a surprise.

Late last year, My Bloody Valentine bandleader Kevin Shields announced "all analogue" vinyl reissues of their two classic albums Isn't Anything (1988) and Loveless (1991). As it turns out, the band secretly included a special "alternative cut" of Isn't Anything with the initial shipments of the albums.

In a post on Twitter, the band wrote, "Just wanted to let you know that we have now run out of the free extra isn't anything alternative cut and pressing that we are giving away. Thanks to everybody who bought the initial run!" Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

