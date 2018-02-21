News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30
02-21-2018
.
Rihanna

(Radio.com) Rihanna rang in the big "30" on Tuesday and celebrated on Instagram by sending a heartfelt "thank you" message to her mom. The singer gave her mother Monica props for "birthing, raising, supporting, teaching and loving" her for three solid decades. The post contained a baby photo and a present-day picture of the pop diva we know and love.

"10958 days ago @monica_fenty became a mother for the first time to her only daughter!" she wrote. "Today is just as much your birthday as it is mine! I love you mom! Thank you for carrying me, birthing me, raising me, supporting me, teaching me, and loving me unconditionally!"

Rihanna added that her mother Monica has been a constant presence -- and formative influence on the woman she's become. "The woman I am today is because of everything that you are!" she continued. "I thank God for perfectly hand picking you to be my mother when He sent my spirit to you! You are the greatest! Thank you!" See Rihanna's birthday message to her mom here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Rihanna Music, DVDs, Books and more

Rihanna T-shirts and Posters

More Rihanna News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30

Pink Introduces Daughter Willow To Rihanna

Rihanna Added As Performer at Grammys

Rihanna Fans Slam Chris Brown Over Instagram Comment 2017 In Review

Rihanna's Cousin Shot To Death On Day After Christmas

Rihanna Sparks Controversy With Queen Elizabeth Photos 2017 In Review

Kendrick Lamar Joins Rihanna On Stage At Christmas Party and Toy Drive

Ocean's 8 Trailer Released Featuring Rihanna And James Corden

Rihanna Featured In The First 'Ocean's 8' Teaser

Rihanna, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Others Rally Behind Bullied Boy


More Stories for Rihanna

Rihanna Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

Page Too:
Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.