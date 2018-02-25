News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Kendrick Lamar Question Stumps Jeopardy! Contestants Know
02-25-2018
Kendrick Lamar

(Radio.com) You know you've made it when your name is the subject of a question on Jeopardy! However, for Kendrick Lamar, a reference to his career also stumped the contestants on the show.

During an episode of Jeopardy! last Thursday evening (February 22), a question was asked about the rapper in the category Recent R&B and Hip-Hop Hits. The clue? 'Hitmaking was in his 'DNA.' He had 'LOYALTY.' He was 'HUMBLE.' & in 'LOVE.' -- 'DAMN.'"

Despite "HUMBLE." being a No. 1 single for Lamar and DAMN. topping the charts as well, no contestant hit the buzzer in time to reveal the correct answer to the question. Watch a portion of the episode here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

