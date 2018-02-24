With a mission to remain consistently in creative pursuit, this video is the first of a series to be filmed while traveling with the band. The single "The L Word" was produced by and features L.A. rapper, Prodeje.

A solo member of South Central Cartel, and also part of a duo with fellow SCC rapper Havoc, Prodéje played an important role in the early- to late-'90s development of West Coast gangsta rap. In addition to rapping, Prodéje also handles a sizable amount of the production for his recording.

The founder of Indie Hot Sauce Records, ellee ven's upcoming releases are being produced by legendary Terry Santiel and mixed by Grammy-winning Reggie Dozier. These gents have mad experience. Their partial list of credits include Justin Timberlake, Michael Jackson, Outkast, Rose Royce, Joe Cocker, Marvin Gaye and Barry White.

Cyber songstress ellee ven is dedicated to producing worldwide, but is always most at home with her core trio - guitarist Antony Lee (Urban Dread), the aforementioned Prodéje (SCC), and drummer Jody Giachello (Haim, Chotto Ghetto). Santiel upped the superstar factor with the amazing Jeffrey Motley (Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill) on keys and Sam Sims (Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Jody Watley) on bass. Ven comments, "The next releases will sound very different than the last, but of course, its a progression. It's us. The more I create, the more I truly value the privilege that is to make music with these amazing talents." Watch the video - here.

