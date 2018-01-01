2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair 2017 In Review

It's a creative solution that's sure to please fans--a slightly immobilized rapper certainly beats a no-show. Nevertheless, 2 Chainz thanked his fans for supporting him through the recuperation process.

"After all the morphine and pains meds wore off I called management and said somebody find me a 'pink wheelchair,'" he wrote. "I can't let my fans down besides I'm passionate about this s-!! Tucson, Arizona thank you for supporting me and rocking with the campaign!!"

The rapper even boasted a bit about the triumphant show: "If you look up resilient in the Webster dictionary it's gone be a picture of me rocking a f--show in a pink wheelchair !!" You can see the wheelchair (and 2 Chainz' message to fans) here.