Katy Perry To Present Minnie Mouse Walk of Fame Star
(Radio.com) Through the years, Katy Perry has made no secret about her love of Walt Disney classics. From rocking Disney fashions to frequent Disneyland trips, the "Firework" singer is as big a fan as you'll find -- especially on Twitter. On January 22, Minnie Mouse will earn a long-overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Katy will be on hand to present the honor. The achievement coincides with Minnie's 90th anniversary. "After 90 years of serving looks & smiles as the polka dot queen, it's time she got that recognition!" Perry wrote. "It will be a childhood and grown adult dream come true for me that day!" Read more here.
