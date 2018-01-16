|
Small Town Titans Pays Tribute To Late Mother With 'Dragonfly'
.
Small Town Titans have released the music video for their track "Dragonfly", which was special significance for the band as is was inspired as a tribute to frontman Phil Freeman's mother. Phil had the following to say, "This song was written for my mother. She passed away in February of 2017 after a three-year battle with cancer. She loved dragonflies which happen to have deep spiritual significance in many traditions and cultures, representing love, freedom of spirit and compassion. "She embodied all of these qualities...The intent of this song is to celebrate her life and bring a little light and love to anyone who may be dealing with the grief of losing someone to illness. She was and is an amazing soul, and I hope this song captures a tiny glimmer of her spirit for the person listening to it." Watch it here.
