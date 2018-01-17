Greg Spero Leaves Halsey To Focus On New 'Tiny Room' Series

"Tonight, I will perform on Saturday Night Live with Halsey. This pinnacle performance will mark the end of my tenure with this incredible project. Three years ago, I started with a small artist named Halsey. Since then, I have supported the project through its rise, designing all the sounds for the live synth, bass, and keyboard parts, and performing them at every show for the past 3 years. I have been with Halsey from our our first show to 80 people in Los Angeles, to now having played six of the seven continents, and every major arena in the USA. It was my father's dream to play Madison Square Garden. We sold it out as a headliner, and played it 3 times since then.

"I have started a new web series that shines a spotlight on the chemistry that can occur between the most talented of this generation's pop artists and the most brilliant of this generation's jazz artists. The series, called Tiny room (www.tinyroom.live), has recorded our first episode with Trevor Dahl of Cheat Codes, and is scheduled for 2018 to include Lauren Jauregui, Haley Reinhart, and many other incredible pop artists. The first episode can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/J_hVAkfAAUI and the later episodes will be broadcast on Quincy Jones' new jazz channel Qwest TV." Watch the episode here.