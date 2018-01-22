David Byrne Massively Expands North American Tour Plans

The tour is now set to kick off on April 14 with an appearance during the first week of the Coachella Festival in Indio, California. Byrne will then play a series of dates in the southwest before returning to Coachella to perform again during week two.

From there, the former Talking Heads frontman will perform throughout the U.S. and parts of Canada before wrapping up the first leg of the tour on June 9 in Minneapolis.

Following a series of summer dates in Europe, Byrne will return to North American on July 27 for a second trek that starts in Camden, New Jersey, and will go on to play 13 more cities before finishing the tour on August 28 in Morrison, Colorado. "This is the most ambitious show I've done since the shows that were filmed for 'Stop Making Sense,' so fingers crossed," the musician said in December, in a prepared statement. Scheduled for release on March 9, American Utopia is the first solo album Byrne has released since 2004. See the dates here.