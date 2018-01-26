|
Meek Mill 'Confident' Eagles Will Win the Super Bowl
.
(Radio.com) Meek Mill might be behind bars, but he's still tuned into the recent success of his hometown Philadelphia Eagles as he shared with a local media outlet. "I'm so proud of my Eagles for making the Super Bowl and representing the city of Philadelphia," the rapper shared in a statement to Bleacher Report and NBCSports Philadelphia. "I'm confident my guys are going to beat the Patriots and bring the Super Bowl trophy to Philly." Meek Mill's connection to the team goes beyond just a shared hometown. His 2012 track, "Dreams & Nightmares (Intro)," has become an anthem for the Eagles during their run towards this year's Super Bowl. "It really lifted my spirit to hear the team rally around my songs because that's why I make music--to inspire others and bring people together," Mill said. "The Eagles have also motivated me with the way they've overcome tough situations and injuries to succeed this year." Read more here.
"I'm so proud of my Eagles for making the Super Bowl and representing the city of Philadelphia," the rapper shared in a statement to Bleacher Report and NBCSports Philadelphia. "I'm confident my guys are going to beat the Patriots and bring the Super Bowl trophy to Philly."
Meek Mill's connection to the team goes beyond just a shared hometown. His 2012 track, "Dreams & Nightmares (Intro)," has become an anthem for the Eagles during their run towards this year's Super Bowl.
"It really lifted my spirit to hear the team rally around my songs because that's why I make music--to inspire others and bring people together," Mill said. "The Eagles have also motivated me with the way they've overcome tough situations and injuries to succeed this year." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues
• Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song
• Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details
• Singled Out: Mike Lepond's Hordes of Fire
• Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video
• Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour
• Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor
• Top Grammy Moments From Rockers We've Lost
• The Moody Blues Days Of Future Passed Live Set For Release
• Grateful Dead Greatest Hits Live Collection Coming
• Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour And Festival Dates
• Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP
• Singled Out: Ed Roman's Red Omen
• Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Chuck Berry, Fats Domino Grammy Tribute
• Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album
• Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Bloody Mary'
• Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Performs With Placido Domingo
• Singled Out: Rivals' Moonlit
• Presenters for The Grammy Awards Announced
• Drake Shares Baby Pictures For ThrowbackThursday
• Luke Bryan Extends What Makes You Country Tour
• Drake Plans To Write Song About LeBron James' 30,000 NBA Points
• Wiz Khalifa Rocks Football Stadium In New 'Letterman' Video
• Avril Lavigne Says New Album Will Be a 'True Emotional Journey'
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Learns to Play Tom Petty
• Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'
• Brothers Osborne Reveal 'Port Saint Joe' Album Details
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.