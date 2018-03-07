News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Shooting Star's Van McLain Dies From West Nile Virus Complications
03-07-2018
.
Shooting Star

Our friends at Classic Rock Revisited sent over the sad news that Shooting Star founding member/guitarist/ vocalist Van McLain passes away after long illness. Here is what they had to say:

It is with great sadness, and a heavy heart, that we announce that Van McLain, a founding member of the band Shooting Star passed away from complications of West Nile Virus in Kansas City, Missouri on March 2, 2018.

Shooting Star first came to prominence after a showcase gig in 1979 at the legendary New York City club CBGB's, which landed the band a national management contract.

Later that year, the band returned to New York City for another showcase gig, this time at the red hot club Tracks. The band were on fire that night and after the show were offered recording contracts by A&M Records, Atlantic Records and Virgin Records.

Shooting Star elected to sign with Virgin Records, owned by billionaire Richard Branson. They were the first American rock band signed to his label.

Branson set them up in the studio in London, England with esteemed producer Gus Dudgeon (Elton John, David Bowie). The result was Shooting Star's eponymous album, released in Europe in 1979 and in America in 1980.

The self-titled album featured the Top 100 hit song "You've Got What I Need" as well as Shooting Star's signature tune "Last Chance." The band hit the road in support of the album. Over the next year they toured with Robin Trower and Triumph. The band quickly earned a reputation as a fierce live act as their debut album received worldwide critical acclaim and massive FM radio airplay.

The following year saw Shooting Star release their best selling album titled Hang On For Your Life, again on Virgin Records. The album featured the classic FM radio hits "Hang On For Your Life" and "Flesh and Blood." The first single released from the album was the band's biggest radio hit "Hollywood."

Shooting Star recorded several more albums in the 1980s and continued to successfully tour America. The band's highest charting single came in 1989 with the tune "Touch Me Tonight." The song's popularity was boosted by being featured heavily on MTV.

The band, however, suffered line up changes and found themselves performing less and less with each passing year. By the early 1990s they entered a semi retirement phase of their career.

In 1998 McLain was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. With a positive attitude and a successful surgery Van survived the disease. While performing at a cancer benefit in Chicago McLain's interest in writing and performing music was rekindled. Shortly thereafter he reformed Shooting Star. He remained at the helm of the band until his death in 2018.

After the tragic events of 9/11 McLain was inspired by the heroic efforts of passenger Todd Bearmer on the ill-fated United Flight #93. Beamer lead an uprising in an effort to thwart terrorist hijackers taking over the aircraft. Moments before the famous confrontation Beamer yelled out "Let's roll" as his battle cry.

In 2002 Shooting Star released Van's song titled "Let's Roll" which was adopted as the official theme song of the Todd Beamer Foundation. Shooting Star performed the song in football stadiums as well as on national television.

Shooting Star may be what McLain is most known for, but in truth, he was much more than just an accomplished guitar player and singer in a rock band. In his hometown of Kansas City, McLain was a musical icon. He produced many local artists, lending his expertise to other musicians freely and with great passion.

Van McLain leaves behind a wonderful musical legacy. As important, or perhaps even more important as the music he created, Van also leaves behind legions of family, friends and colleagues whose lives are better off today for having known him.

Van McLain was a genuine man with a kind soul and a huge smile. He could also play a mean guitar solo.

Over the course of his career, Shooting Star shared the stage with some of rock music's biggest names including ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, Todd Rundgren, Jefferson Starship, Journey, REO Speedwaon, Kansas and John Mellencamp...just to name a few.

Shooting Star Music, DVDs, Books and more

Shooting Star T-shirts and Posters

More Shooting Star News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


[an error occurred while processing this directive]


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- Stone Temple Pilots- Rainbow- more

Eagles Add Another New Date Due To High Demand- Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour- Robert Plant Announces More North American Live Dates- more

Stone Temple Pilots Joined By Surprise Guests- Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics- Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits-Rolling Stones- more

The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced- Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day- Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary- more

Page Too:
Las Vegas Shooting Survivors Want Jason Aldean to Finish Concert- Lil Wayne Takes New Shot At Birdman With 'Vizine'- Ed Sheeran Helps Sick Fan Raise Funds- Childish Gambino- more

Future Teases New Collaboration With Drake- Carrie Underwood And Ludacris Release 'The Champion' Video- Taylor Swift Sends Flowers Following Police Officer's Death- more

Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts- Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned- Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video- more

Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations- Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Died Of Broken Heart- Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Lorde- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation

Stone Temple Pilots Had 'No Room For Error' In Finding Weiland Replacement

Ritchie Blackmore Says This Lineup Best Rainbow Ever

ZZ Top And John Fogerty Preview Summer Tour With Jam Video

Singled Out: Paradise Kings' Poor Me, Poor Me, Pour Me Another Drink

Evanescence Announce Special North American Tour

Record Store Day Loaded With Exclusives From Legendary Rockers

Jared Leto Previews New Thirty Seconds to Mars Song 'Great Wide Open'

Life of Agony Announce First West Coast Dates In Over A Decade

Shooting Star's Van McLain Dies From West Nile Virus Complications

Eagles Add Another New Date Due To High Demand

Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour

Robert Plant Announces More North American Live Dates

Avenged Sevenfold Announce End of the World Summer Tour

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Teaming For Summer Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Las Vegas Shooting Survivors Want Jason Aldean to Finish Concert

Lil Wayne Takes New Shot At Birdman With 'Vizine'

Ed Sheeran Helps Sick Fan Raise Funds

Childish Gambino And Rae Sremmurd Announce Tour

Meghan Trainor Shares 'No Excuses' Dance Video

Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson Duet Nominated For CMA

Sia Reveals New Wig In Google Assistant Commercial

Lil Kim Debuts New Song 'Spicy' For Heavyweight Champ

Liam Payne, Flo Rida And Zedd Lead Nickelodeon SlimeFest

Ashley Monroe Reveals 'Sparrow' Track Details

Lana Del Rey Reveals Cover For Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute Album

Niall Horan Previews 'On the Loose' Video

Future Teases New Collaboration With Drake

Carrie Underwood And Ludacris Release 'The Champion' Video

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers Following Police Officer's Death

DJ Khaled Release 'Top Off' Feat JAY-Z, Beyonce and Future

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.