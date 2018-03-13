|
Beyonce And Jay-Z Announce 'On The Run 2' Tour
.
(Radio.com) Husband and wife team Beyonce and Jay-Z have revealed stadium dates for the On the Run II tour, with the rap and pop superstars uniting for what will surely be among the most popular and talked-about tours of the year. The couple will kick off the North American shows on July 25 at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium, with dates lined up through October 2, when the pair touch down at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. Beyonce confirmed the long-rumored tour with a trio of stylish promo post shared on social media. Tickets for OTR II go on sale March 19. Read more and see the dates here.
The couple will kick off the North American shows on July 25 at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium, with dates lined up through October 2, when the pair touch down at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.
Beyonce confirmed the long-rumored tour with a trio of stylish promo post shared on social media. Tickets for OTR II go on sale March 19. Read more and see the dates here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.