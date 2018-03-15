David Byrne Releases Music Video Featuring Detroit Area Teens

The video shows high school students singing a cover of the song in the home of their choir director and mentor, Cheryl Valentine, 'Ms. V." Junior Justin Malone-Horton admitted that when the kids first heard the song, 'Half of us were like, 'This song is OK,' then a quarter of us were like, 'Oh My Gosh! Who did this?' Then, when we actually read the sheet music and did it, it just felt like a moment of togetherness."

At the end of the recording, when Ms. V asks what they think, the group calls it a 'bop," and one choir member explains, 'if you don't know what that is, a bop is a really cool song that we like."

According to the video's Youtube description, 'The streaming royalties from this video will go to Detroit School of Arts, who were also given a stipend for their participation and hard work in this project."

Watch the documentary and the official video for the project here.