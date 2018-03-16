|
Drake Breaks Records With His Live Stream Gaming Debut
.
(Radio.com) On Wednesday night, Drake, Travis Scott and Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster jumped online for game of Fortnite: Battle Royale with popular gamer Ninja. The live stream of their gameplay netted record views for a non-tournament event. More than 600,000 people tuned in to watch Drake navigate a post-apocalyptic hellscape, Also chat about pineapple pizza and discuss his gaming habits, according to Polygon. The rapper shared that he often plays the game between studio sessions. Read more here.
