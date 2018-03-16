|
French Montana, Akon Lead Hurricane Maria Benefit Concert
.
(Radio.com) Several artists are teaming up to raise money to assist those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Akon, French Montana are set to headline the Power To The People event on March 18 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The star-studded benefit concert will include additional performances by Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, Jeremih, B.o.B. and Black Thought, among others. Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in September of 2017, killing more than 1,000 people. Currently, much of the island remains without power. Read more here.
