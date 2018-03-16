|
Jennifer Lopez Says She Had 'Me Too' Moment With Film Director
(Radio.com) Jennifer Lopez has shared a personal "Me Too" moment from early in her film career. The pop star opened up in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, where he reveals that a movie director asked her to take off her shirt during a meeting. "I haven't been abused in the way some women have," Lopez stated in the piece. 'But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my b****? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not." Lopez went on to say that while she didn't comply with the unnamed director's outrageous request, she admitted that it still shook her to the core. "When I did speak up, I was terrified," she recalled. 'I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, 'What did I do? This man is hiring me!' It was one of my first movies. But in my mind, I knew the behavior wasn't right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, 'Nah, we're not having it.'" Read more here.
